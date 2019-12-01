Moonman Admits His Love For Australian Crawl

ARIA Hall of Fame inductees, Australian Crawl, gave us some of the best hits during the 80s, including songs like Reckless, Errol, The Boys Light Up and Oh No Not You Again.

Their 19080 album, The Boys Light Up saw them reach #4 on the charts and in 1981 & 1982 their albums Sirocco & Sons of Beaches saw them climb to #1 - not bad for some guys from the Mornington Peninsula!

From seeing them live at pub gigs to a massive concert at the Showgrounds, our very own Moonman has spoken about his love for Australian Crawl, what it was like seeing them live and being struck by the death of member, Guy McDonough.

"A striking Australian group of guys...it kind of reminded you of you"

Here's what Moonman had to say about his love for Australian Crawl:

