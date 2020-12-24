Pope Francis Caught Liking Instagram Photo Of OnlyFans Model…Again

Pope Francis (or whoever is running his Instagram account) was once again caught liking photos of an OnlyFans Model.

Just last month, the Pope was roasted online for apparently liking a photo of a Brazilian lingerie model which showed the woman standing at a school locker wearing a white crop top, stockings, suspenders and a skirt showing off her behind.

And recently the Pontiff was at it again.

What makes this situation even more bizarre, Pope Francis does not follow anyone on Instagram.

Ahh 2020 ehh?!

