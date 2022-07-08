ROCK NEWS: Metallica Tops The Charts, Santana Rushed To Hospital, An Official Charlie Watts Biography + MORE

Here's the latest in rock news with R̶o̶s̶i̶e̶ Kalun!

We're stoked to announce that rock legends Red Hot Chili Peppers will make their return to Australia for four MASSIVE stadium shows in early 2023. The tour will commence in Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium on January 29 before heading to Accor Stadium, Sydney on February 2, followed by Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on February 7 and concluding in Perth at Optus Stadium on February 12.

More Info Here

Metallica’s Master of Puppets has slingshot to the top of the charts alongside Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” thanks to their placement in Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Carlos Santana collapsed onstage during a show near Detroit, Michigan due to heat exhaustion.

A 2021 Bob Dylan “Blowin’ In The Wind” Recording has sold for for a hefty $1.8m at auction.

Travis Barker gives us an update on his condition following life threatening pancreatitis.

And an ‘Official’ Charlie Watts Biography, authorised by the Rolling Stones and the drummer’s Family is on the Way. Charlie’s Good Tonight: The Authorised Biography of Charlie Watts is due out October 11.

Have a listen here:

Stay up to date with everything going on with the best music in the world by subscribing to Triple M Rock on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts!