Someone Has Started A Petition To Keep Stephen Silvagni At Carlton

A Carlton die-hard has gone the extra mile to try and keep club legend & former list manager Stephen Silvagni at Princes Park. 

A petition has been made to keep Silvagni at the Blues after he parted ways with the club after the national draft. 

The petition titled 'Keep Stephen Silvagni at the Carlton Football Club' is urging members to show their support for SOS.

The description reads "It’s probably a pointless process but I’d love to see how many members want to keep Stephen Silvagni at the Carlton Football Club."

It already has over a thousand people supporting the cause. 

If you are a big SOS fan and want to jump on board, check it out here

