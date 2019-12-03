Someone Has Started A Petition To Keep Stephen Silvagni At Carlton

A Carlton die-hard has gone the extra mile to try and keep club legend & former list manager Stephen Silvagni at Princes Park.

A petition has been made to keep Silvagni at the Blues after he parted ways with the club after the national draft.

MORE: Silvagni departs the Blues.

The petition titled 'Keep Stephen Silvagni at the Carlton Football Club' is urging members to show their support for SOS.

The description reads "It’s probably a pointless process but I’d love to see how many members want to keep Stephen Silvagni at the Carlton Football Club."

It already has over a thousand people supporting the cause.

