Someone Has Started A Petition To Keep Stephen Silvagni At Carlton
Seriously!
A Carlton die-hard has gone the extra mile to try and keep club legend & former list manager Stephen Silvagni at Princes Park.
A petition has been made to keep Silvagni at the Blues after he parted ways with the club after the national draft.
MORE: Silvagni departs the Blues.
The petition titled 'Keep Stephen Silvagni at the Carlton Football Club' is urging members to show their support for SOS.
The description reads "It’s probably a pointless process but I’d love to see how many members want to keep Stephen Silvagni at the Carlton Football Club."
It already has over a thousand people supporting the cause.
If you are a big SOS fan and want to jump on board, check it out here.