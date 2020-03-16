Townsville Mayor Says The City Is Ready For "NRL Magic Month"

According to Triple M's Brent Read Townsville is ready to host an "Magic Month" as the Coronavirus pandemic hits the NRL.

On Triple M's Sunday Sin-Bin, it was revealed a resort in Northern Queensland flagged with the NRL that it could host all 16 teams if the game's governing body decides to 'isolate' the players.

And now on The Rush Hour with MG, Ready opened up on his conversation with Townsville Mayor, Jenny Hill, about the possibility of playing every game of the NRL season at the newly opened Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

