Nationals Punish Griffith For Voting Wrong Way By Breaking Election Promise

The NSW Nationals have broken a key election promise to build a new TAFE shared service centre in Griffith

Member for Murray Helen Dalton was informed by NSW TAFE this week that a new service centre will instead be set up in the National Party seat of Tamworth.

“This was a major election promise from the NSW Nationals, announced in March 2019, that is now broken,” Mrs Dalton said

“The NSW Government promised 60 new jobs for our town.”

In March 2019, two weeks before the election, Nationals TAFE Minister Adam Marshall flew to Griffith to make announcement, saying the said that new service centre would be “fantastic” for Griffith.

"I've been fighting hard for Griffith to secure this win. Last year I convinced the Minister to visit and review potential locations, and drill in the message that it makes perfect sense," then Nationals MP for Murray Austin Evans told local paper The Area News in March 2019.

Mrs Dalton won the seat from the Nationals, achieving a swing of 26 per cent. It was the first time in 35 years the Nationals lost the seat.

The Murray MP says the TAFE decision reeks of politics.

“It seems as if the Government are punishing people for not voting for the National Party,” Mrs Dalton

“That’s cruel and vindictive. Even Donald Trump would wince at this decision.”

