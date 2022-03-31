Pixies Returning To Aus, Nick Cave & Nic Cage Worlds Collide, And A Solo Release From Grinspoon's Phil Jamieson

Here's the latest in Rock headlines

Here's the latest in Triple M Rock News with Rosie! As expected, Foo Fighters cancel all upcoming shows following the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins. A Sex Pistols TV series on its way, Nick Cave and Nic Cage's worlds collide, a solo release from Grinspoon's Phil Jamieson, and Pixies are returning to Australia!

Have a listen below:

