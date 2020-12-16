Best of Triple M Footy #4: Billy's Quiz Gets Hi-Jacked!

Billy's quiz is one of the highlights (or lowlights) of the Saturday Rub, but one particular day this year the wheels completely fell off!

A couple of very familiar voices bobbed up under fake names and lead to the quiz being canned. It was an absolute circus...

LISTEN HERE:

These somewhat recognisable voices who we suspect to be Kane Cornes & Matthew Lloyd got the ball rolling before a number of others followed suit!

They all answered 'Sandy Roberts' regardless of what the question was.

We then finished wit Sandy joining us on the line to see if he knew what was going on, and he was as confused as anyone!

In case you missed it:

#10 The Saturday Rub Name the Best 'Off-Field Operators'

#9 Dennis Cometti Calls Jack Newnes Match Winner

#8 Gary Ablett Sticks It Up Juddy After Being Called 'Chunky'

#7 Browny's Top 5 Highest Paid Footy Journos

#6 Daisy Names A Player From Each Club That He'd Take On Footy Trip

#5 BT & Billy Clash Over Their Sh*t Grand Final Records