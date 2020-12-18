Best of Triple M Footy #1: Our Call Of Zak Butters Tripping Over Absolutely Nothing

The Saturday afternoon call team brought us out No.1 Triple M Footy commentary moment from the 2020 season!

Port Adelaide youngster Zak Butters was responsible for one of the more weird arse moments of the year when he got speed wobbles and fell over under basically no pressure in the forward 50 against Sydney.

"It's like he's pissed!"

BT, JB & Billy absolutely lost it!

LISTEN HERE:

In case you missed it (Scroll down to the next article):

#10 The Saturday Rub Name the Best 'Off-Field Operators'

#9 Dennis Cometti Calls Jack Newnes Match Winner

#8 Gary Ablett Sticks It Up Juddy After Being Called 'Chunky'

#7 Browny's Top 5 Highest Paid Footy Journos

#6 Daisy Names A Player From Each Club That He'd Take On Footy Trip

#5 BT & Billy Clash Over Their Sh*t Grand Final Records

#4 Billy's Quiz Gets Hi-Jacked!

#3 The Biggest Off-Field Stuff Up Daisy Got Away With

#2 Darce Calls The Replay Of A Goal