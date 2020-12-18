Best of Triple M Footy #1: Our Call Of Zak Butters Tripping Over Absolutely Nothing

The boys lost it!

Article heading image for Best of Triple M Footy #1: Our Call Of Zak Butters Tripping Over Absolutely Nothing

The Saturday afternoon call team brought us out No.1 Triple M Footy commentary moment from the 2020 season! 

Port Adelaide youngster Zak Butters was responsible for one of the more weird arse moments of the year when he got speed wobbles and fell over under basically no pressure in the forward 50 against Sydney.

"It's like he's pissed!" 

BT, JB & Billy absolutely lost it!

LISTEN HERE: 

18 December 2020

