107.7 Triple M and Empire Touring are thrilled to announce that ROCK AT THE RACES is landing in Gosford again in March 2023! Get ready to be transported to Oz Rock heaven with a blockbuster line-up, delivering your favourite superstar acts of the 80s and 90s coming together for one day only at the Entertainment Grounds, Gosford!

ROCK AT THE RACES will be one day of jam packed hits and memories from ten of Australia’s most well-loved 80s and 90s hit makers gracing the stage and taking a whole generation back to a time when rock ‘n roll was a way of life and there wasn’t a camera phone in sight. There’s sure to be a whole lot of reminiscing and more than a few sing-alongs from the enthusiastic crowd!

What: 107.7 Triple M's Rock At The Races

When: Saturday, March 18

Where: The Entertainment Grounds, West Gosford