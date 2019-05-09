2019 Domestic & Family Violence Summit

With less than a week to go, the anticipation is building for the Domestic Violence Summit being held on May 16th in Toowoomba.

Its not a talk fest its an information session, combined with a report card, with a ‘where to from here’ call to arms for the whole community, an event not to be missed and there are still some spaces.

WHEN: THURSDAY MAY 16

WHERE: ARMITAGE CENTRE, EMPIRE THEATRE, NEIL STREET, TOOWOOMBA

TIME: 9AM - 2:30PM

WHAT:

PROGRAM DETAILS:

