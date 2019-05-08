Local Games On This Weekend - GOTAFE GVL

Get out and support your local teams this weekend in the GoTafe GVL.
CLICK HERE for full Netball and Football games and results.
ROUND 6
Benalla vs Shepparton 2:00 PM / Sat 11 May Benalla Showgrounds
Shepparton United vs Rochester 2:00 PM / Sat 11 May Deakin Reserve
Kyabram vs Mansfield 2:00 PM / Sat 11 May Kyabram Recreation Reserve
Mooroopna vs Seymour 2:00 PM / Sat 11 May Mooroopna Main Oval
Shepparton Swans vs Echuca 2:00 PM / Sat 11 May Princess Park
Tatura vs Euroa 2:00 PM / Sat 11 May Tatura Park