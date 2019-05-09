The 5 Lands Walk Is Back For 2019!

The 5 Lands Walk is a day-long festival along 10 kms of spectacular coastline.

2018 will see many old favourites plus some new features and events. Roughly 23,000 people are estimated to attend this year, so be prepared to be inspired.

The 5 Lands Walk Mantra is "Connecting People to People and People to Place". A place where no one is excluded. A place where family, friends and the wider community are encouraged to celebrate life and have fun. In doing so take a step to create a more harmonious and inclusive society on the Central Coast and beyond.

Who can do the walk?

Any able-bodied person, including children, should be able to complete it. However, most of the route is on beaches and bush tracks which are not suitable for strollers or wheelchairs.

People with disabilities will have access to events at each Land, even if the walking route isn't suitable.

How long does it take and is it hard to do?

Walking the full route will take from 4 to 6 hours. But allow yourself plenty of time to enjoy the views, visit the exhibitions, witness the Aboriginal ceremonies and ethnic cultural displays, watch some whales – and a take a couple of breaks. Remember, it’s not a race, so allow yourself the whole day.

There are several long steady climbs, up and down, and a couple of short steep sections with steps. There’s even a boggy patch to add interest. The steep, rocky track from Copacabana down to Winney Bay has been upgraded to concrete steps with handrail and boardwalk, thanks to Central Coast Council and Terrigal MP Adam Crouch.

Proudly held on Darkinjung Country

​We acknowledge that the 5 Lands Walk event is proudly held on the traditional lands of the Darkinjung people. We recognise the strength and resilience of the Aboriginal people and acknowledge their contribution to the 5 Lands Walk. We pay our respects to their Elders, both past and present, who were and are the Guardians of the 5 Lands.

Visit the Darkinjung Local Aboriginal Land Council website here!

What: 5 Lands Walk

When: Saturday, June 22nd

Where: The 10 km route starts at the surf club at MacMasters Beach, heads north to the surf clubs at Copacabana, Avoca Beach and North Avoca following the beaches, headlands, bush tracks and back-roads to the surf club at Terrigal.

You can join and leave the route at any point you choose.

