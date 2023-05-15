The 5 Lands Walk Is Back For 2023!

The 5 Lands Walk is a cultural, physical, spiritual event brought to you as a gift from the 5 Lands community.

The walk connects 5 coastal villages, each bringing its own celebration in and around the surf clubs of the 5 Lands; connected by 10km of beaches, headlands, bush, footpaths and streets.

Along the way, you will experience Aboriginal ceremony and culture, music, food, artworks, gigantic kites, whales, dance, sculptures on the beach and craft workshops. The schools of the Central Coast and many different ethnic communities will proudly share their culture, stories and artworks with you.

It's a journey at your own pace through and with the communities of the Central Coast, experiencing their diverse cultural offerings and the landscape they live in. Although the full route is about 10km long, you don't have to complete the entire walk to enjoy the wide variety of activities and experiences, you can choose to sample just some of the programs. You can even drive between the lands or take the free shuttle bus, but completing the walk will maximise your experience.

The 5 Lands community wants you to share our love for this place we call home.

Connecting people to people and people to place.

You can be moved by the ceremonies, inspired by the art, thrilled by our coastline, excited to experience different cultures, bowled over by the enthusiasm and talent of our children, enthralled by the whales, delighted by the music and dance, warmed by meeting new people or reconnecting with friends and family, satisfied by completing a 10km walk.



