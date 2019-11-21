A Day On The Green with James Blunt

with special guest Jason Mraz

Article heading image for A Day On The Green with James Blunt

Triple M is so excited to present British singer and songwriter JAMES BLUNT, who makes his highly anticipated return to Australia in November 2020, performing at A Day On The Green at Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley on Saturday November 21, 2020.

Joining JAMES BLUNT will be special guest and old friend, Grammy award-winning pop craftsman JASON MRAZ, who returns to Australia for the first time in six years. The pair have been occasional touring partners over the years, sharing stages in the US, Canada, UK and Ireland since 2005.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday December 3 at 10:00am from Ticketmaster.

