Australian Touring Music Festival Under The Southern Stars Has Been Rescheduled... Again

Unfortunately, the Under The Southern Stars touring music festival has rescheduled their concert dates, again.

The popular Australian Music Festival original rescheduled to February 2021 and now to April/ May due to you know what.

The first live music event in the country to move forward with a covid safe plan, the festival is due to lead the way to bring live music back on a larger scale.

Andrew McManus, UTSS Promoter comments; ‘The team at Under The Southern Stars are immensely proud of our achievement to be bringing to Australian audiences the first live concerts featuring international artists since the onset of Covid19 in March of this year. The Under The Southern Stars music festival and all those that attend will effectively be a part of international music history and the worlds’ eyes will be upon us all!'

Ticket holders are encouraged to keep your ticket.

For detailed information about all shows, visit: www.underthesouthernstars.com.au





For the best of Triple M Rock News for 2020:



Stay across all the latest news and interviews with our best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss our best stuff!