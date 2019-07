Come along and support BUSHkids at this year’s Warwick Golf Day.

Join in the 4 ball Ambrose with a shotgun start.

WHERE: Warwick Golf Course – 155 Hawker Rd Warwick QLD 4370

WHEN: 11.30am on Sunday, 26th of August 2018

F EES : Members – $15 | Non-members – $30

More details can be found at BUSHkids Warwick Gold Day and Dinner.

