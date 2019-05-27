Celebrate Winter With The Kingston Beach RSL!

Winter is coming which means beanies, gloves and hot soup by the plenty!

The Kingston Beach RSL are picking up what we're putting down and are hosting 'Dark Kingston' to celebrate the first day of winter.

Head on down to the carpark where you can huddle around the fire pots, drink some homemade soup and sip on some hot coffee with the family.

If hot soup isn't your jam, the Taco Taco van will also be making an appearance, otherwise there will be hot chips and ice cream available as well!

There will be live music and entertainment from the local Circus Studio and afterwards, you can head over to Bullwinkel's for a Dark Kingston cocktail or a cheeky mulled wine.

You don't have to be a member to take part, so celebrate the coming of winter the right way, head on down to Kingston Beach RSL club on Saturday, June 1st from 5PM!