NEW DATE - FREE ENTRY- SAME CHRISSY FUN!

Enjoy the largest local, handmade shopping Christmas event - Central Coast Christmas Fair!

Sunday 3 December from 9am - 2pm at Mingara Recreation Club, bring the kids for a fun day out with the Chrissy spirit!

Buy local handmade from 160+ vendors, enjoy live music from Fairplay Entertainment, kids enjoy free face painting and games in giant kids zone, inflatable games and amusements, Santa (and his pal the Grinch!) and food from international food vendors.

@centralcoastchristmasfair - Thanks to our event team @hart.events