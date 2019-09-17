Central Coast Kids In Need Fundraising Moving Night

Never Give Up!

Tara Duncan

17 September 2019

A newly released film AND raising funds for an amazing cause... That's what you'll get on Monday 30th Sep at Avoca Beach Picture Theatre for a special screening of 'Ride Like A Girl', with monies raised going to Central Coast Kids In Need! 

There'll be live music, raffles, lucky door prizes and more included in your $20 ticket, so book online here and know that you'll be supporting our Central Coast Kids In Need.

What: Central Coast Kids In Need Movie Night

When: Monday 30th November 6.30pm

Where: Avoca Beach Picture Theatre

 

