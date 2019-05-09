Looking for a way to help make a difference in our local community?

Wyong Race Club is hoping to raise over $10,000 during the Give Me 5 For Kids Sportsmans Charity Race Day & Luncheon on 20th June 2019. As a part of this event, you or your business will be supporting the sick kids of the Coast!

Targeted at local businesses, you can help out by purchasing a sponsorship package! You can check them all out here.

Or, come along on the day and all gate entry sales will be donated straight to Give Me 5 For Kids!

See you there!

What: Give Me 5 For Kids Charity Race Day

Where: Wyong Race Club

When: Thursday June 20 2019

