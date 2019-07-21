Check Out The Line Up For The 2020 Classic Hits Live 2020 @ Mulwala

Article in association with Mulwala Water Ski Club and Classic Hits Live

95.3 Triple M and the Mulwala Water Ski Club are excited to announce the return of CLASSIC HITS LIVE concert featuring ten of the biggest acts of the 80s, 90s and 00s coming together for one day only at the Mulwala Water Ski Club on Saturday 4th January 2019. Scroll down for premium ticket and accommodation packages.

CLASSIC HITS LIVE – Saturday 4th January 2020

Line up includes:

Thirsty Merc

1927

MI-SEX

Pseudo Echo

Shannon Noll

Steve Kilbey of the Church

The Chantoozies

Mark Gable of the Choirboys

Reece Mastin

Dale Ryder ex Boom Crash Opera

CLASSIC HITS LIVE will be hours of hits and memories with ten of Australia’s most well-loved 80s and 90s hit makers gracing the stage and taking a whole generation back to a time when rock ‘n roll was a way of life and there wasn’t a camera phone in sight. There’s sure to be a whole lot of reminiscing and more than a few sing-alongs from the enthusiastic crowd.

Greg Hough Operations Manager Mulwala Water Ski Club “Mulwala Water Ski Club are proud to be presenting the return of Classic Hits Live concert in January 2020. Featuring an array of classic Australian rock bands performing their biggest hits, this event is an exciting opportunity for the people of Mulwala and surrounding areas to experience live music in a festival environment.

A great day of live entertainment on the grassed foreshore of Mulwala Water Ski Club, the day concludes with amazing fireworks!

Tickets are now on sale now at:- Ski Club Reception 03 5744 1888 or Ticketmaster 136100 or www.ticketmaster.com.au.

$89.00 ‘Early Bird’ General Admission – Limited Tickets still available. Only available through Ski Club Reception.

$99.00 General Admission - Available from Ticketmaster and Club Reception.

$130.00 Malibu Deck (Ski Club Members Only). Only available through Ski Club Reception, one Member per ticket.

$170.00 Papalia’s Lakeside Restaurant Only available through Papalia’s 03 57441 507. Includes nibbles during Concert