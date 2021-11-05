Dave Le'aupepe Would Have Quit Gang of Youths Without The Forced Pandemic Break

"I probably would have quit if I didn't have a break"

Gang of Youths frontman Dave Le'aupepe joined Matty O live from London for a wholesome chat about life, his relationship with mental health, moving away from Australia, and how the forced pandemic break saved the band!

Hear The Full Chat Below

