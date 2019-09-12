Guide dogs dining in the dark

Guide Dogs Tasmania will be holding a charity dinner in complete darkness on Saturday September 28 at Willlie Smith’s Apple Shed. The event begins at 6:30am and lasts for three hours and two courses, ending at 9:30am.

State counterparts of Guide Dogs Australia promoted holding your own Dining in the Dark grassroots fundraisers earlier this year to help support the charity.

Besides the food there will also be a raffle and silent auction on the night, as well as the chance to meet some of the four-pawed professionals that you’d be supporting at the dinner!

Tickets are $80.00 for those who would like to take part and include a drink on arrival, canapés, and banquet style main course and dessert.



All proceeds from tickets will be donated to Guide Dogs Tasmania.

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/guide-dogs-tasmanias-dining-in-the-dark-at-willie-smiths-apple-shed-tickets-66275617155?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&fbclid=IwAR2rKiOBgrivYqgY-9H2am4yhUGdoakHS9PRV39VDs18T8kL7uC4h5w3UqI