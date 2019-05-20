EcoFiesta is coming to the tropics- so get inspired.

If all things natural, sustainable and eco friendly is your thing- this event is not to be missed.

You can head to the Cairns Cruiseliner Terminal on June 2nd from 10am and it's even free entry.

The day is all about immersing yourself in performances, hands-on workshops and a massive expo of green-tech and sustainable living solutions.

There's plenty of dedicated kids programs, street eats, ecotourism prizes and new connections to the community to help you celebrate today and inspire tomorrow.

