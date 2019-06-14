Give Me 5 For Kids Fundraising Events Near You This June

Throughout June

Drop into Maccas Shepparton North, South and Mooroopna before June 30, donate $5 and get your own limited edition Give Me 5 Face!

GV Vets continue their generous support of GM5FK, with their Pet Nail Trim fundraiser.

Special Events

Yiche Restaurant, Mooroopna are holding a Hot Pot Dumpling Festival on 26 June 2019, where $25 from each ticket sold will be donated to Give Me 5 for Kids.



Funds raised will go towards medical equipment and/or other items that will enhance children’s experience at Goulburn Valley Health.

Thanks to the open hearts and generosity of the public, 95.3 Triple M continue to raise more funds annually for the Goulburn Valley Health Health children’s ward and make a real difference to the lives of sick local kids.

Each June, 95.3 Triple M and Channel 9 networks get behind the cause by holding and supporting local fundraising events.

To see what’s on this year and to participate, click to www.giveme5forkids.com.au.

Can’t get along to an event? No worries. You can donate online anytime via:http://bit.ly/DonateToGM5FKGVHealth.

#GM5FK is Southern Cross Austereo’s national fundraiser which has been supporting and raising funds for local children’s hospital wards across regional Australia for the last 20 years.

Beginning in the mid-'90s as a simple coin drive from the Central Coast region, this annual charity drive has since raised $22.3 million nationally and benefited over 40 children’s hospital wards.