Give Me 5 For Kids House 2019

In a Tasmanian Charity first, the Tasmanian Government has teamed up with Lyden Builders and Triple M Give Me 5 For Kids for a unique project supporting a special Hobart family who is in desperate need of assistance.

The exciting project is the build of a charity house, custom-designed for a local Hobart family caring for a child with a severe disability with the proceeds of the build being donated to Give Me 5 For Kids, supporting the Children’s Ward at the Royal Hobart Hospital.

Attended by the Premier, Will Hodgman and Roger Jaensch, Minister for Housing, the announcement of the GM5FK house project was launched live on air on The Dave Noonan Show with Al Plath on Hobart’s Triple M at the site location in Banjorrah St, Howrah.

The entire house build, donated by Andrew Lyden Builders as well as all associated resources donated by over 100 local Hobart businesses and individuals such as Clennett’s Mitre 10, will allow the savings to directly benefit Triple M’s Give Me 5 For Kids.

The house build has quickly become a reality for Sarah and her young family, including daughter Skylar (aged 5), who is living with Spastic Quadriplegia Cerebral Palsy and requires 24-hour care, “I was crying when I found out what was happening, this will change our lives… Skylar’s brothers and sisters are already fighting over who gets what bedroom.”

The house design will cater for the exact needs of the family including wheelchair accessibility, physiotherapy equipment storage and hoist tracks.

Following the loss of his daughter, Madison in a tragic accident in 2018, the project is incredibly emotional for Andy Lyden as he originally started his charity house projects in Madison’s name and wishes to continue these generous projects in her memory.

The project will continue over the next 8 months with the aim of finishing in time for Sarah, Skylar and the family to move in before Christmas

Take a listen to the announcements, below.

Andy Lyden is the key supporting partner, and man behind the incredibly generous GM5FKs build.

Attended by the Premier, Will Hodgman and Roger Jaensch, Minister for Housing, the announcement of the GM5FK house project was launched live on air on The Dave Noonan Show with Al Plath on Hobart’s Triple M at the site location in Banjorrah St, Howrah.

As the house project unfolds over the coming months, we'll be keeping track of its progress and check in on the builders who are donating their time and resources to make this house a reality!

A HUGE thanks already goes to the team at Hazel Bros who this morning began pouring the footings!