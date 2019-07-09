Tickets are on sale now!

It's one of the best experiences, a fantastic GM5FK fundraiser and unique only to Hobart!

Olivia DeGroot, State Manager of Qantas, joined Dave and Al on air this morning to official launch the flight, and tell Hobart a little about what they can expect if they join us this year...

The Give Me 5 For Kids Qantas Flight!

Qantas have again come on board to support Give Me 5 For Kids and the Children's Ward at the Royal Hobart Hospital.

On Saturday September 7th, the GM5FK Qantas Flight will depart Hobart airport on a 90 minute scenic flight of Tasmania!

Flying at approximately 8000 feet, the flight takes a uniquely designed route, based on maximum visibility on the day, over areas such as the Tasman Peninsula, Cradle Mountain, the Highlands and some of the gorgeous South West.

DATE: Saturday 7th September

DEPARTURE: 12:15pm

ARRIVAL: 1:45pm

Tickets go on sale below from 6am Tuesday 9th of July.

Simply by filling out ALL details on the form which will be below for the amount of passengers you would like to book, our promotions team will contact you over the next fortnight to confirm EFT payment over the phone.

If you would like to book more than 4 passengers, simply state that at the head of the form (which will be available below from 6am tomorrow) and we will confirm the additional passengers details when we call you.

The first passenger named for your booking will be the primary contact for your booking. All communications around the day and booking will go through this person and it will be their responsibility to pass on the information to the rest of the party if needed.

THE STAND BY LIST

Every year, we take additional names on our official standby list. This booking process will be based on the first-in, first booked as we can't guarantee that everyone will get a seat - it's a HUGELY popular event every year!

However, the good news is, even if we're sold out, we keep names on standby to pick up additional tickets that may come available to us if some bookings fall through.

PLEASE NOTE: BUSINESS CLASS SEATS ARE SOLD OUT