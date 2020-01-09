Get fit with HBF Fitness!

Workout well with HBF Fitness. Free for HBF health members.

With a level to suit everyone, HBF's flexible eight-week fitness programs will help improve your fitness in a supportive group environment. Whether you already do regular exercise, you're getting back into it or it's your first time exercising in a while (or ever!), the friendly and qualified trainers will make you feel comfortable right from the start.

There's four levels to suit everyone - Beginner, Intermediate, HIIT (high intensity interval training) and Family!

The best parts:

  • Run by qualified personal trainers
  • 21 convenient locations across Perth metro and regional areas
The HBF Fitness 8 week Summer program from 28 January  - it's not too late to register!

Register now, and for heaps more info - including the different locations, session times and much more - visit hbffitness.com.au

