Hobart International 2020 - What You Need To Know

The Hobart International is again playing at the picturesque Domain Tennis Centre.

The event from 11- 18 January is headlined by two-time champion Elise Mertens (BEL) alongside 2016 title winner Alize Cornet (FRA) and former world No.4 Caroline Garcia (FRA).

Tournament Director Darren Sturgess spoke to Triple M's Brian Carlton - The Spoonman ahead of the opening weekend.

The Hobart International features a range of fresh initiatives to enhance fan experiences in 2020.

The popular free family weekend* will again feature over the opening two days of the tournament, with a host of engaging activities for all ages also on offer, including the new Superhero Sunday.

Tickets for the Hobart International are on sale through Ticketmaster with prices starting from $20 for adults and entry is free for children with a paying adult across the entire event, including finals.

 

 

Hobart International Free Family Weekend *

There's a whole lot of family fun on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 January 2020!

Entry is free for the whole family – including adults – for the entire weekend.

A visit to the Domain Tennis Centre promises to be full of fun activities.

DateSaturday 11 and Sunday 12 January 2020
TimeFrom 10:00 am, with matches starting at 11:00 am each day
VenueDomain Tennis Centre, 2 Davies Avenue
Queens Domain, Hobart, Tasmania, 7000
TicketsFREE entry

Activities include:

  • ANZ Tennis Hot Shots mini-courts, with the chance to meet and hit with some of the world’s best players between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm
  • Jumping castle
  • Face painting
  • Food trucks
  • Watch some of the world’s best players complete in qualifying or on the practice court.

 

Ticket Prices:
Provisional Schedule
Please note: This schedule, order of play and format is provisional and is subject to alteration at any time without notice. By way of example, activities or match play may be impacted by the weather or players may withdraw due to injury, illness or other grounds. Tennis tournaments are, at times, unpredictable and unavoidable events can occur. It all adds to the thrill and suspense of the Hobart International.
DATEROUNDSGATES OPENSESSION START TIME (CENTRE COURT START TIME)BOX OFFICE OPENING TIMEBOX OFFICE CLOSING TIME
Sat 11 Jan – DayQualifying:
FREE ENTRY		10.00am11.00amNANA
Sun 12 Jan – DayQualifying:
FREE ENTRY		10.00am11.00amNANA
Mon 13 Jan – DayMain Draw10.00am11.00am (12.00pm)9.30amNA
Mon 13 Jan – NightMain Draw5.00pm6.00pmNANA
Tue 14 Jan – DayMain Draw10.00am11.00am (12.00pm)9.30amNA
Tue 14 Jan – NightMain Draw5.00pm6.00pmNANA
Wed 15 Jan – DayMain Draw10.00am11.00am (12.00pm)9.30amNA
Wed 15 Jan – NightMain Draw5.00pm6.00pmNA9.00pm*
Thur 16 Jan – DayQuarterfinals11.00am12.00pm10.30amNA
Thur 16 Jan – NightQuarterfinals5.00pm6.00pmNA9.00pm*
Fri 17 Jan – TwilightSemifinals1.30pm2.30pm12.30pmNA
Sat 18 JanFinals12.00pm1.00pm11.00am2.30pm*

* Closing times subject to change 

Latest Information:

 

Results 

 

