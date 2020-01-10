Hobart International 2020 - What You Need To Know
Elise Mertens headlines field
The Hobart International is again playing at the picturesque Domain Tennis Centre.
The event from 11- 18 January is headlined by two-time champion Elise Mertens (BEL) alongside 2016 title winner Alize Cornet (FRA) and former world No.4 Caroline Garcia (FRA).
Tournament Director Darren Sturgess spoke to Triple M's Brian Carlton - The Spoonman ahead of the opening weekend.
The Hobart International features a range of fresh initiatives to enhance fan experiences in 2020.
The popular free family weekend* will again feature over the opening two days of the tournament, with a host of engaging activities for all ages also on offer, including the new Superhero Sunday.
Tickets for the Hobart International are on sale through Ticketmaster with prices starting from $20 for adults and entry is free for children with a paying adult across the entire event, including finals.
Hobart International Free Family Weekend *
There's a whole lot of family fun on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 January 2020!
Entry is free for the whole family – including adults – for the entire weekend.
A visit to the Domain Tennis Centre promises to be full of fun activities.
|Date
|Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 January 2020
|Time
|From 10:00 am, with matches starting at 11:00 am each day
|Venue
|Domain Tennis Centre, 2 Davies Avenue
Queens Domain, Hobart, Tasmania, 7000
|Tickets
|FREE entry
Activities include:
- ANZ Tennis Hot Shots mini-courts, with the chance to meet and hit with some of the world’s best players between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm
- Jumping castle
- Face painting
- Food trucks
- Watch some of the world’s best players complete in qualifying or on the practice court.
Ticket Prices:
Provisional Schedule
|DATE
|ROUNDS
|GATES OPEN
|SESSION START TIME (CENTRE COURT START TIME)
|BOX OFFICE OPENING TIME
|BOX OFFICE CLOSING TIME
|Sat 11 Jan – Day
|Qualifying:
FREE ENTRY
|10.00am
|11.00am
|NA
|NA
|Sun 12 Jan – Day
|Qualifying:
FREE ENTRY
|10.00am
|11.00am
|NA
|NA
|Mon 13 Jan – Day
|Main Draw
|10.00am
|11.00am (12.00pm)
|9.30am
|NA
|Mon 13 Jan – Night
|Main Draw
|5.00pm
|6.00pm
|NA
|NA
|Tue 14 Jan – Day
|Main Draw
|10.00am
|11.00am (12.00pm)
|9.30am
|NA
|Tue 14 Jan – Night
|Main Draw
|5.00pm
|6.00pm
|NA
|NA
|Wed 15 Jan – Day
|Main Draw
|10.00am
|11.00am (12.00pm)
|9.30am
|NA
|Wed 15 Jan – Night
|Main Draw
|5.00pm
|6.00pm
|NA
|9.00pm*
|Thur 16 Jan – Day
|Quarterfinals
|11.00am
|12.00pm
|10.30am
|NA
|Thur 16 Jan – Night
|Quarterfinals
|5.00pm
|6.00pm
|NA
|9.00pm*
|Fri 17 Jan – Twilight
|Semifinals
|1.30pm
|2.30pm
|12.30pm
|NA
|Sat 18 Jan
|Finals
|12.00pm
|1.00pm
|11.00am
|2.30pm*
* Closing times subject to change
