Hobart International 2020 - What You Need To Know

The Hobart International is again playing at the picturesque Domain Tennis Centre.

The event from 11- 18 January is headlined by two-time champion Elise Mertens (BEL) alongside 2016 title winner Alize Cornet (FRA) and former world No.4 Caroline Garcia (FRA).

Tournament Director Darren Sturgess spoke to Triple M's Brian Carlton - The Spoonman ahead of the opening weekend.

The Hobart International features a range of fresh initiatives to enhance fan experiences in 2020.

The popular free family weekend* will again feature over the opening two days of the tournament, with a host of engaging activities for all ages also on offer, including the new Superhero Sunday.

Tickets for the Hobart International are on sale through Ticketmaster with prices starting from $20 for adults and entry is free for children with a paying adult across the entire event, including finals.

The Players

Hobart International Free Family Weekend *

There's a whole lot of family fun on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 January 2020!

Entry is free for the whole family – including adults – for the entire weekend.

A visit to the Domain Tennis Centre promises to be full of fun activities.

Date Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 January 2020 Time From 10:00 am, with matches starting at 11:00 am each day Venue Domain Tennis Centre, 2 Davies Avenue

Queens Domain, Hobart, Tasmania, 7000 Tickets FREE entry

Activities include:

ANZ Tennis Hot Shots mini-courts, with the chance to meet and hit with some of the world’s best players between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm

Jumping castle

Face painting

Food trucks

Watch some of the world’s best players complete in qualifying or on the practice court.

Ticket Prices:

Provisional Schedule

Please note: This schedule, order of play and format is provisional and is subject to alteration at any time without notice. By way of example, activities or match play may be impacted by the weather or players may withdraw due to injury, illness or other grounds. Tennis tournaments are, at times, unpredictable and unavoidable events can occur. It all adds to the thrill and suspense of the Hobart International.

DATE ROUNDS GATES OPEN SESSION START TIME (CENTRE COURT START TIME) BOX OFFICE OPENING TIME BOX OFFICE CLOSING TIME Qualifying:

FREE ENTRY 10.00am 11.00am NA NA Qualifying:

FREE ENTRY 10.00am 11.00am NA NA Main Draw 10.00am 11.00am (12.00pm) 9.30am NA Mon 13 Jan – Night Main Draw 5.00pm 6.00pm NA NA Main Draw 10.00am 11.00am (12.00pm) 9.30am NA Tue 14 Jan – Night Main Draw 5.00pm 6.00pm NA NA Main Draw 10.00am 11.00am (12.00pm) 9.30am NA Main Draw 5.00pm 6.00pm NA 9.00pm* Quarterfinals 11.00am 12.00pm 10.30am NA Quarterfinals 5.00pm 6.00pm NA 9.00pm* Semifinals 1.30pm 2.30pm 12.30pm NA Finals 12.00pm 1.00pm 11.00am 2.30pm*

* Closing times subject to change

Latest Information:

Results