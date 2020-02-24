The House of Hope for Cancer Council Queensland, had been constructed with the goal in mind to create a beautiful home for auction to raise funds for a worthy cause.

Chris Warren Homes and Edenbrook Estate joined forces to bring this home to fruition and raise the much needed funds for Cancer Council Queensland.

The gorgeous 4 bedroom house on Edenbrook Estate, with its open plan living and media room, 215 square metre block; essentially a home perfect for a family, was sold for $460K at the auction on Saturday 22nd February. Resulting in an incredible $90K donation to Cancer Council Queensland.

Such a fantastic result, thanks to a dedicated team at Chris Warren Homes and Edenbrook Estate!