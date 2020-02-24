House of Hope

Raised $90K for Cancer Council Qld!

Article heading image for House of Hope

The House of Hope for Cancer Council Queensland, had been constructed with the goal in mind to create a beautiful home for auction to raise funds for a worthy cause.

Chris Warren Homes and Edenbrook Estate joined forces to bring this home to fruition and raise the much needed funds for Cancer Council Queensland. 

The gorgeous 4 bedroom house on Edenbrook Estate, with its open plan living and media room, 215 square metre block; essentially a home perfect for a family, was sold for $460K at the auction on Saturday 22nd February. Resulting in an incredible $90K donation to Cancer Council Queensland.

Such a fantastic result, thanks to a dedicated team at Chris Warren Homes and Edenbrook Estate!

24 February 2020

House of Hope
Chris Warren Homes
Edenbrook Estate
CANCER COUNCIL QLD
Listen Live!
House of Hope
Chris Warren Homes
Edenbrook Estate
CANCER COUNCIL QLD
House of Hope
Chris Warren Homes
Edenbrook Estate
CANCER COUNCIL QLD
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs