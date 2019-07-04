It's HERE! Stanthorpe’s Snowflakes in July Is On NOW!

Image: Snowflakes In July/Facebook

Stanthorpe’s Snowflakes in July is Queensland’s premiere winter festival and it’s so cool you could almost forget it’s winter.

This annual event has everyone pulling on their beanies, scarves and mittens and joining in three days of winter fun.

With a massive snowfield, ice-skating and tonnes of winter activities & entertainment, the whole family will have a ball.

Giant Snowglobes - Image: Facebook/Snowflakes in Stanthorpe

Climbing Wall - Image: Facebook/Snowflakes in Stanthorpe

For all the details on this awesome event head to Snowflakes In Stanthorpe and get ready to have the time of your life!

Winter has never been so much fun!

