Its Time to Get Dressed Up and Give at Pop Up Pallets Cocktail Evening Tonight

If you are looking for a great reason to get dressed up and head out on your Friday night then this is for you.

Toowoomba Orthodontists Pop Up Pallets Cocktail evening is in full swing from 6pm tonight.

The evening is also a fundraiser for Toowoomba Hospital Foundation supporting Triple M’s Give Me Five For Kids – there is no better cause.

Tonight you will get to see what our talented locals can do with upcycled timber pallets. The outcome is amazing! And you could get to take a piece of unique artistry home when the items go up as part of a silent auction.

Dr Chris Turncock from sponsor Toowoomba Orthodontists says they've got a big fundraising target.

Pop Up Pallets Cocktail night is Hosted by Triple M Breakfast’s Lee Faulkner. Tickets are just $75 per person and available at Toowoomba Hospital Foundation.

Get behind this much worthy cause, have a great night out and take home a unique piece of art – what more could you want on your Friday night!

WHEN: FRIDAY JULY 26TH

WHERE: BLANK SPACE, MILLS PRECINCT, 251-291 RUTHVEN STREET, TOOWOOMBA

TIME: 6PM - 9PM

