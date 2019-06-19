JR's Give Me 5 For Kids Ride - Tatura to Moama

Local identity John Ryan is doing his bit for Give Me 5 for Kids; cycling from newsXpress Tatura to the Moama RSL this Sunday morning!



Keep an eye out for him as he travels through:



- Byrneside

- Merrigum

- Lancaster

- Kyabram

- Ky West Hotel

- Tongala

- Falcon Hotel

- Echuca



Thanks to S&F Cleaning in Shepparton and Advanced Survey Design in Kyabram who have already donated to this fundraising event.



You can pledge your support by POSTING your donation amount in this event

or contacting goulburnvalley@triplem.com.au.



Every dollar raised is going to the Goulburn Valley Health Kids Ward.

_____________________________________________________



Thanks to the open hearts and generosity of the public, 95.3 Triple M continue to raise more funds annually for the Goulburn Valley Health Health children’s ward and make a real difference to the lives of sick local kids.



Each June, 95.3 Triple M and Channel 9 networks get behind the cause by holding and supporting local fundraising events. To see what’s on this year and to participate, click to www.giveme5forkids.com.au.



Can’t get along to an event? No worries. You can donate online anytime via:http://bit.ly/DonateToGM5FKGVHealth



#GM5FK is Southern Cross Austereo’s national fundraiser which has been supporting and raising funds for local children’s hospital wards across regional Australia for the last 20 years.



Beginning in the mid-'90s as a simple coin drive from the Central Coast region, this annual charity drive has since raised $22.3 million nationally and benefited over 40 children’s hospital wards.