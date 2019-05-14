Kingborough Sports Centre

40th Birthday Party!

14 May 2019

Kingborough Sports Centre

The Kingborough Sports Centre is celebrating 40 glorious years of operation this Sunday with a big ol' birthday bash!

 

Come on down from 9am to catch Dave and Al broadcasting LIVE from the Centre with a free BBQ!

 

From 10:30am you are invited to 'Come and Try' a variety of different sporting activities offered at the Centre. From netball to basketball, to gymnastics and circus skills- there's something for everyone!

 

Settle in for the big show at 12:15pm where Premier Hodgman and Mayor Winter will lead opposing teams of basketball superstars in what is showing up to be a battle you do not want to miss!

 

You can also catch the Triple M Street Patrol with heaps of games to entertain the kids!

 

Did we mention cake? There will also be cake.

 

via GIPHY

 

See you there!

