The Kingborough Sports Centre is celebrating 40 glorious years of operation this Sunday with a big ol' birthday bash!

Come on down from 9am to catch Dave and Al broadcasting LIVE from the Centre with a free BBQ!

From 10:30am you are invited to 'Come and Try' a variety of different sporting activities offered at the Centre. From netball to basketball, to gymnastics and circus skills- there's something for everyone!

Settle in for the big show at 12:15pm where Premier Hodgman and Mayor Winter will lead opposing teams of basketball superstars in what is showing up to be a battle you do not want to miss!

You can also catch the Triple M Street Patrol with heaps of games to entertain the kids!

Did we mention cake? There will also be cake.

See you there!