Rhapsody in Blue Rockhampton

Rockhampton Regional Council presents, Rockhampton Symphony Orchestra 'Rhapsody in Blue', an exhilarating fusion of jazz, blues and classical music! An event which will showcase the best of jazz from the 1920's to the 1950's.

The iconic music of legends such as Louis Armstrong, Cole Porter, Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald will all be in the spotlight as well as George Gershwin's renowned piano concerto, Rhapsody in Blue, featuring soloist Simon Tedeschi.

Another big highlight of the night will be the phenomenal Clarinet Concerto of Artie Shaw, performed by jazz clarinetist extraordinaire, Andy Firth.

This event is proudly supported by The Morning Bulletin, Triple M and the Capricornian.

Performance will take place at the Pilbeam Theatre, Saturday 6th June. Tickets available now, get yours today click here