LISTEN LIVE: Triple M NRL's Round 3 Broadcast & On-Air Schedule
THE FOOTY'S BACK!
The footy is back and your home of the NRL is right here on Triple M!
Take a look at the games we're calling this weekend and here is our Triple M NRL team:, Mark Geyer, Gorden Tallis, Wendell Sailor, Ryan Girdler, Peter Sterling, Emma Lawrence, Mitch Moses, Wade Graham, Adam MacDougall, Damien Cook, Ben Hannant, Paul Kent, Jai Arrow, Ben Dobbin, James Hooper, Brent Read, Tony Squires, Bryan Fletcher, Mark 'Spudd' Carroll, Dan Ginnane, and Anthony Maroon.
2020 NRL ROUND 3 BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Thursday May 28
Broncos vs. Eels
Live coverage from 7pm (AEST): Join Wendell Sailor, Mark Geyer, Ben Dobbin & Dan Ginnane for the call.
Kickoff 7:50pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Darling Downs or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.
Friday May 29
Cowboys vs. Titans
Live coverage and kickoff from 6pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer and Anthony Maroon for the call.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.
Saturday May 30
12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum with Ryan Girdler, Emma Lawrence, Tony Squires, Peter Sterling & special guest Bryan Fletcher.
Warriors vs. Dragons
Kick-off 3pm (AEST): Join your call team of Peter Sterling, Ryan Girdler and Anthony Maroon.
Listen live Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Carins, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.
Sunday May 31
NEW START TIME: 1pm-4pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin with Gorden Tallis Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon.
Panthers vs. Newcastle
Kickoff 4:05pm (AEST): Join your call team of Ryan Girdler, Wendell Sailor, Brent Read and Dan Ginnane.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Central West, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Carins, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.
Sea Eagles vs. Bulldogs
Kick-off 6:30m (AEST): Join your call team of Gorden Tallis, Ben Hannant and Ben Dobbin.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Central West, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Carins, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.
