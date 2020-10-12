Marls' Triple M Gig Guide
Promoting local gigs
Marls' Triple M Gig Guide is the ultimate guide to Hobart’s live and local music gigs!
The Hobart pub scene is thriving with local talent and there is no better time to get along and support them.
Check out the gigs happening near you below!
October 2020:
Friday 16th October
STACY WHALE // HOLLOW MINDS // GAS THIEF
Brisbane Hotel, Hobart| 7.30pm - 11pm
Details: Get your tickets here!
A. SWAYZE & THE GHOSTS
The Uni Bar, Sandy Bay | 8pm - 11pm
Details: Get your tickets here!
YESTERDAY'S GENTLEMEN'S TRIO
The Republic Bar, North Hobart | 8.30pm
Saturday 17th October
SILVER ZEPHYR
Hotel SOHO, Hobart | 7pm - 10pm
Details: Book for dinner and enjoy a great night of live music!
THE REVENANTS
The Duke, Macquarie St | 7:30pm - 9:30pm
Details: Book for dinner and enjoy a great night of live music! Featuring Kate Meehan, Ross Sermons and Skip Landy!
THE BLACK SWANS OF TRESPASS
The Republic Bar, North Hobart | 8.30pm
Details: Funky, groovy, upbeat jazz! Book your table here!
Friday 23rd October
DISSOLVER PRESENTS: HOOKMEHT'S JAMBOREE
The Republic Bar, North Hobart | 7pm - 11pm
Details: Get your tickets here!
Saturday 31st October
KONRAD PARK AND HIS BIG SMALL BAND
Salamanca Arts Centre, Hobart | 7pm - 10pm
Details: Show is almost sold out! Get your tickets here!
November 2020:
Sunday 15th November
THE WOLFE BROTHERS
Scamander Beach Resort, Scamander | 7pm - 10pm
Details: Acoustic Sunday Session. Tickets available now! Get them here!
Weekly Live Music
PABLO'S COCKTAIL AND DREAMS BAR
Harrington St, Hobart | Thur - Sun
Details: Bookings are essential! Find more out more here!
Do you want LIVE music in your living room? Become a Triple M Club Member HERE for your chance to WIN tickets to Triple M's Garage Sessions!
Are you a band that wants to register your gig? Register your band HERE!