Marls' Triple M Gig Guide

October 2020:

Friday 16th October

STACY WHALE // HOLLOW MINDS // GAS THIEF

Brisbane Hotel, Hobart| 7.30pm - 11pm

Details: Get your tickets here!

A. SWAYZE & THE GHOSTS

The Uni Bar, Sandy Bay | 8pm - 11pm

Details: Get your tickets here!

YESTERDAY'S GENTLEMEN'S TRIO

The Republic Bar, North Hobart | 8.30pm

Saturday 17th October

SILVER ZEPHYR

Hotel SOHO, Hobart | 7pm - 10pm

Details: Book for dinner and enjoy a great night of live music!

THE REVENANTS

The Duke, Macquarie St | 7:30pm - 9:30pm

Details: Book for dinner and enjoy a great night of live music! Featuring Kate Meehan, Ross Sermons and Skip Landy!

THE BLACK SWANS OF TRESPASS

The Republic Bar, North Hobart | 8.30pm

Details: Funky, groovy, upbeat jazz! Book your table here!

Friday 23rd October

DISSOLVER PRESENTS: HOOKMEHT'S JAMBOREE

The Republic Bar, North Hobart | 7pm - 11pm

Details: Get your tickets here!

Saturday 31st October

KONRAD PARK AND HIS BIG SMALL BAND

Salamanca Arts Centre, Hobart | 7pm - 10pm

Details: Show is almost sold out! Get your tickets here!

November 2020:

Sunday 15th November

THE WOLFE BROTHERS

Scamander Beach Resort, Scamander | 7pm - 10pm

Details: Acoustic Sunday Session. Tickets available now! Get them here!

Weekly Live Music

PABLO'S COCKTAIL AND DREAMS BAR

Harrington St, Hobart | Thur - Sun

Details: Bookings are essential! Find more out more here!

