Meet n Greet at Lake Weeroona

If you are grieving a loved one or a friend this is your chance to get to this great support group ........

Its a meet and greet day, free bbq lunch provided, tea/ coffee and cold drinks provided aswell :) bring the kids, there will be some small activities to keep everyone occupied.

Its also an opportunity to get around other people who have been affected by suicide and trauma aswell. The bbq will be at the area closest to the boat sheds/ weeroona oval :)

Please bring chairs/picnic rugs for yourselves

There will be a few trauma councillors and support networks attending as well.

Cost is FREE

When: Saturday 21-9

Time: 11:30am-2:30pm



Venue: Lake Weeroona

Napier St, Bendigo

More Details Britta Evans

https://www.facebook.com/groups/698201687290733/?ref=share