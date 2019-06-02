Morgan Evans Homecoming: Live for Give Me 5

Ask anyone and they’ll tell you that the singer lighting up the country world right now is Newcastle native, Morgan Evans.
Morgan Evans is coming back to his hometown to help raise money for the John Hunter Children's Hospital, with a live and intimate performance at The Lucky Hotel for Give Me 5 For Kids!
The event will be happening on Wednesday June 26 at The Lucky Hotel starting at 6pm sharp.
Tickets cost $100 each which include 1 x drink on arrival, canapes and entry into this exclusive event.
This event is strictly a ticketed 18+ event.
Please ensure that you bring your stickytickets ticket with you on the night. Bag checks will be conducted upon entry into the event.
ALL ticket proceeds and funds raised on the evening are being donated to the John Hunter Children's Hospital.
TICKETS ARE SOLD OUT. WE CAN'T WAIT TO SEE YOU ALL THERE!