Need a Father's Day idea for Dad? Aus ArmourFest is on this weekend.

It's been 5 years since the opening of the Australian Armour and Artillery Museum and to celebrate this and Father's Day- the 4th Aus ArmourFest is on this Saturday.

You can head along and check out over a dozen historic vehicles, which will be driving on the museum grounds. Visitors have the chance to purchase tickets to ride in them too- experiencing combat conditions!

This means there's very little room inside of the vehicles, so it could be a little uncomfortable for those who are claustrophobic or don't like being in small spaces.

The best part about the museum is the pieces of history on display every day, from World War 1 and 2, Northern Africa and the Pacific. You can see tanks up close, armoured personal carriers armoured and anti-tank vehicles and you can even learn about their applications during the wars.

Don't worry there's plenty to check out for the whole family, so to see what you're in for, book tickets and learn a little about our history, check out their website HERE for more details.