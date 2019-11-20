NEWCASTLE 500 - Can't Make It Trackside?

In its third year, the Newcastle 500 is the biggest event on the calendar. Can’t get a ticket? We have the best venues to catch all the action live and loud!

Located on Darby St., The Del is perfectly placed if you are in the heart of Newcastle. With live music Friday (The Audio Collective plus The Del DJ’s) and Saturday night (The Hummingbirds), you can watch the race, grab dinner and stay on for some great live music. The kitchen is open all weekend and the newly refurbished bottle shop has takeaways until 11pm.

One of the biggest screens in the Wallsend/Maryland/Fletcher areas. You can get a good view of the race from any seat in the dining and TAB area. The Tav has a new menu with all your old favourites, and some special treats! Plenty of parking too, or just take the courtesy bus!

There’s plenty of choices in Maitland, but we couldn’t go past the Windsor Castle Hotel. Having caught many of the huge sporting events over the last 5 years while having dinner and a beer at Windsor Castle, we just had to have it on the list! The Bistro is open from 11:30 on Saturday, with live music so be sure to hang around after the race!

Watch the race and have your pick from some of the best club restaurants around. It’s kid friendly too, with Espresso Gelato a favourite spot in the venue. It’s open late, so don’t forget to book your table at T-Bones Tex-Mex for Friday or Saturday night.

If you are up the bay, Club Lemon Tree is a perfect relaxing place to take in all the action. Light casual meals from Café Citron, or grab something from Lemon Seed Bistro while you enjoy the Supercars.