Plant some seeds for the future at Sprout Festival.

Three days of eco-conscious music, arts and educational celebration.

Sprout Festival is coming to Woodleigh Station in Ravenshoe this weekend.

There'll be plenty of music and entertainment for you to love but there's also going to be hands on workshops and information sessions looking at sustainability and environmental consciousness.

They've also partnered with the station with a project which will aid in reducing fine sediment run off to the Great Barrier Reef- helping to improve water quality in the Herbert River catchment, while also restoring native vegetation to an area which has been overrun by the invasive species lantana.



We are also very proud to announce the collaboration with Woodleigh Station to contribute to a land care project on site at Sprout Festival 2019!



Sediment is one of the major materials affecting the health of the Great Barrier Reef. Fine sediment poses the highest risk to reef ecosystems, smothering corals, seagrasses and other plants, affecting their growth and survival.



