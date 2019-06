Rektango

Hidden in the Salamanca Art Centre's courtyard, Rektango is a weekly gathering of live music and dance!

Backing on to a bare cliff face, the stage of Rektango is home to every musical genre one could think of: from gypsy swing to Latin sambas, to disco and funk, Rektango is a new and fun experience every week.

If you are visiting through the summer, treat yourself to some sangria. Come winter, you will be treated to fire pots and hot mulled wine.

Go for an adventure into the heart of Salamanca this Friday from 5:30pm - 7:30pm to find Rektango!