What's On September : Broome’s Most Comprehensive Event Guide

Here's what's on this month, powered by Anastasia's Of Broome.

Shinju Matsuri - Chinatown Feast

Come and experience the finest Broome cuisine made by a collaboration of talented local Chefs.

Chinatown Feast is a new event, this Hawkers Market with a Broome-style twist. Held in the heart of Chinatown it’s a feast for the senses featuring entertainment from local Broome artists and touring performers. Set under stars and lanterns, amid a banquet from all your favourite Broome street eats, musical treats, and visual delights. This enchanting new event is a Broome experience not to be missed.

Come indulge your senses and celebrate the best of Broome cuisine in good company.

Date: Wednesday, September 2

Time: 6pm-9pm

Location: Carnarvon St, Broome

For event details, find out more

Shinju Matsuri - Floating Lantern Matsuri

Send your message out to the universe in one of the most symbolic ways possible at The Floating Lantern Matsuri. Whatever your message is, watch it float in glowing unison with all the other messages into the sunset. The Floating Lantern Matsuri embraces everything about life, love, peace and friendship, providing you with a chance to get your thoughts down in writing and gently send them off onto destinations unknown. Whether your message is personal in memory of a lost loved one, a wish, a prayer or general words of encouragement and happiness for the world – put it on a lantern and watch it commence its peaceful, glowing journey on the evening tide.

Date: Friday, September 4

Time: 4:30pm-7:30pm

Location: Gantheaume Point Road, Broome

For event details, find out more here

Dragon Boat Regatta

The Dragon Boat Regatta is a fun filled day on one of Broome’s most iconic beaches, overlooking the famous Roebuck Bay. A drawcard attraction for visitors and locals alike, it’s the perfect platform to promote Rotary to the wider community and raise funds for international and community projects. Alongside the spectacle of the race itself, there are prizes on offer for everything from best dressed to best decorated marquee, as well as a big raffle and cash bar.

​Date: Saturday, September 5

Time: 8:30am

For event details, find out more here

Goose Club

Head to the Goose Club at The Roey every Saturday from 10am and drink for a good cause! There will be a raffle at 2pm for charity with huge prizes to be won. There will also be free pizza, skimpy barmaids and jag the joker!

Date: Every Saturday

Time: 10am-2pm

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

For event details, find out more here

Broome Chilli Festival

Watch the brave ones take on the chilli eating content, check out the stalls, let the kids visit the kids corner, enjoy the chilli jerky competition and the chilli condiments competition, have a look at the chilli desserts competition, soak up the live music and get stuck into the prizes and giveaways!

Date: Sunday, September 13

Time: 1pm-5pm

Location: Broome Lotteries House

For event details, find out more here

Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody

QUEEN is amongst the greatest rock band of the twentieth century and Freddie Mercury is hailed by many as the most charismatic and flamboyant performer in contemporary rock and has that amazing and unmistakable unique voice loved by many fans Worldwide. Thomas Crane is arguably the best Freddie Mercury in Australia if not the World. Now Thomas Crane and his band Bohemian Rhapsody bring back to life the visual excitement and stage energy for which Queen are renowned.

Date: Saturday, September 19

Time: 6pm

Location: Broome Civic Centre

For event details, find out more here