What's On September : Broome’s Most Comprehensive Event Guide
Shinju Matsuri - Chinatown Feast
Come and experience the finest Broome cuisine made by a collaboration of talented local Chefs.
Chinatown Feast is a new event, this Hawkers Market with a Broome-style twist. Held in the heart of Chinatown it’s a feast for the senses featuring entertainment from local Broome artists and touring performers. Set under stars and lanterns, amid a banquet from all your favourite Broome street eats, musical treats, and visual delights. This enchanting new event is a Broome experience not to be missed.
Come indulge your senses and celebrate the best of Broome cuisine in good company.
Date: Wednesday, September 2
Time: 6pm-9pm
Location: Carnarvon St, Broome
Shinju Matsuri - Floating Lantern Matsuri
Date: Friday, September 4
Time: 4:30pm-7:30pm
Location: Gantheaume Point Road, Broome
Dragon Boat Regatta
The Dragon Boat Regatta is a fun filled day on one of Broome’s most iconic beaches, overlooking the famous Roebuck Bay. A drawcard attraction for visitors and locals alike, it’s the perfect platform to promote Rotary to the wider community and raise funds for international and community projects. Alongside the spectacle of the race itself, there are prizes on offer for everything from best dressed to best decorated marquee, as well as a big raffle and cash bar.
Date: Saturday, September 5
Time: 8:30am
Goose Club
Head to the Goose Club at The Roey every Saturday from 10am and drink for a good cause! There will be a raffle at 2pm for charity with huge prizes to be won. There will also be free pizza, skimpy barmaids and jag the joker!
Date: Every Saturday
Time: 10am-2pm
Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome
Broome Chilli Festival
Watch the brave ones take on the chilli eating content, check out the stalls, let the kids visit the kids corner, enjoy the chilli jerky competition and the chilli condiments competition, have a look at the chilli desserts competition, soak up the live music and get stuck into the prizes and giveaways!
Date: Sunday, September 13
Time: 1pm-5pm
Location: Broome Lotteries House
Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody
QUEEN is amongst the greatest rock band of the twentieth century and Freddie Mercury is hailed by many as the most charismatic and flamboyant performer in contemporary rock and has that amazing and unmistakable unique voice loved by many fans Worldwide. Thomas Crane is arguably the best Freddie Mercury in Australia if not the World. Now Thomas Crane and his band Bohemian Rhapsody bring back to life the visual excitement and stage energy for which Queen are renowned.
Date: Saturday, September 19
Time: 6pm
Location: Broome Civic Centre
6 August 2020
