Sleapy's Day 2019

Sleapy's Day is a chance for local businesses and the community to come together through rugby league to support those affected by cancer or adversity.

This year Sleapy's day will be held on the 24th August at Townson Oval, Merewether.

It's a game not to be missed with the mighty Merewether Souths taking on Cessnock Goannas.

Not only will you get to enjoy a great day of footy, but with 100% of sales going to help those in our local community who need it most, you'll feel great knowing this event will raise funds, raise hopes and raise spirits.

Tickets to this event can be purchased from Souths Merewether.

For more information click here