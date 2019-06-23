Snack on Healthy Eating Tips at Mad Food Science Program

If you are sick of arguing about vegetables at dinner time and would like healthier and happier kids, then you won’t want to miss the Mad Food Science Program.

The 90 minute interactive school holiday workshops will be held:

WHEN: MONDAY JULY 1 / 10:00AM – 11:30AM & SATURDAY JULY 7 / 1:30PM – 3:00PM

WHERE: TOOWOOMBA CITY LIBRARY, TOOWOOMBA CBD

COST: $5 PER CHILD

CONTACT: VICTORIA 0457 184 513 OR Victoria.Byrnes@TheRootCause.com.au

The sessions will cater for even the fussiest eaters!

WHAT:

Mad Food Science Program creates a fun environment for children to learn and explore simple, but important, ideas about food and health, and is designed to start conversations with children, parents and teachers about food and how it impacts health, learning, waste and the environment.

The 90-minute workshop uses science experiments to engage the children and relate back to key health messages throughout the program.

The program is a family event aimed at children aged 5 years and over. During the activity participants will discover:

Why the 'food rainbow' is so important

What to do about fussy eaters

Which foods help your child's concentration, behaviour and academic performance

How to avoid lunchbox stress each morning

How to understand the tiny print on food labels

The Mad Food Science Program is a program developed by The Root Cause and has been designed to address today’s food culture in children, and kick-start behavioural change around food choices.

This special school holiday’s family event is being offered as part of the CHANGE Project, at the Toowoomba Library.

