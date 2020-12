Rock & Roll is coming back to the Hunter when Triple M presents Sunset Sounds!

Live at Roche Estate on Saturday 27 march 2021,

the line up includes iconic favourites such as Ian Moss, Daryl Braithwaite, Thirty Merc,

Richard Clapton, Russell Morris, Kate Cebrano, Black Sorrows, Batchelor Girls, 1927, Shannon Noll & more!

Tickets go on sale Tuesday 24th November 2020!