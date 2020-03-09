Sydney Roosters V Manly Sea Eagles At Central Coast Stadium
Saturday 21st March 5:30pm
Make sure you're at Central Coast Stadium as the reigning NRL Telstra Premiers, the Sydney Roosters clash with the Manly Sea Eagles for Round 2 of the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership! With both sides holding strong line-ups, this match is bringing some of the biggest and ambitious names to the Central Coast.
Head to the stadium before kick off at 5:30 and enjoy some pre-game family fun!
12:30pm Gates Open
12:40pm NSW Cup Kick Off
3:00pm Jersey Flegg Kick Off
5:30pm NRl Kick Off
What: Sydney Roosters V Manly Sea Eagles
When: Saturday 21st March 5:30pm
Where: Central Coast Stadium, Gosford
9 March 2020
Article by:
Abby Hopkins