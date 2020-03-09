Sydney Roosters V Manly Sea Eagles At Central Coast Stadium

Make sure you're at Central Coast Stadium as the reigning NRL Telstra Premiers, the Sydney Roosters clash with the Manly Sea Eagles for Round 2 of the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership! With both sides holding strong line-ups, this match is bringing some of the biggest and ambitious names to the Central Coast.

Head to the stadium before kick off at 5:30 and enjoy some pre-game family fun!

12:30pm Gates Open

12:40pm NSW Cup Kick Off

3:00pm Jersey Flegg Kick Off

5:30pm NRl Kick Off

Purchase your tickets here!

What: Sydney Roosters V Manly Sea Eagles

When: Saturday 21st March 5:30pm

Where: Central Coast Stadium, Gosford

Something You Might Have Missed!

Listen Live & Catch Up On Your Favourite Shows on the Triple M App!

App Store OR Google Play