Sydney Roosters V Manly Sea Eagles At Central Coast Stadium

Saturday 21st March 5:30pm

Make sure you're at Central Coast Stadium as the reigning NRL Telstra Premiers, the Sydney Roosters clash with the Manly Sea Eagles for Round 2 of the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership! With both sides holding strong line-ups, this match is bringing some of the biggest and ambitious names to the Central Coast.

Head to the stadium before kick off at 5:30 and enjoy some pre-game family fun! 

12:30pm Gates Open

12:40pm NSW Cup Kick Off

3:00pm Jersey Flegg Kick Off

5:30pm NRl Kick Off

Purchase your tickets here!

What: Sydney Roosters V Manly Sea Eagles

When: Saturday 21st March 5:30pm

Where: Central Coast Stadium, Gosford

Abby Hopkins

9 March 2020

Article by:

Abby Hopkins

