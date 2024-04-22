Celebrate the rich diversity of local cuisine, beverage offerings and culinary talent at Taste The Coast, Sunday the 5th of May, from 12pm to 5pm!

Taste the Coast Food and Wine Festival celebrates the Central Coast as a home to an abundant array of fine dining restaurants and quality producers, providing them a platform to showcase their signature dishes and products.

Come along to recognise these amazing local businesses and enjoy their diverse cuisines, as well as free kids activities, live entertainment, and cooking demonstrations from renowned chefs.

You can expect to see your favourite local restaurants and producers, including The Cowrie, Kefi, Fedele's and Eastcoast Beverages!

Buy your tickets at https://www.theentertainmentgrounds.com.au/events/taste-the-coast-2024/